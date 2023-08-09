Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2003

Donatello

Donatello, or Donnie, is by far the smartest of this crime-fighting, turtle-tastic team! The second youngest brother, Donnie is always cooking up a new gadget for him and his brothers to fight forces of evil with. If the turtles are ever in a jam, they can count on Donnie to see the problem from all angles, and use his brain power to find the smartest solution, FAST. You always know it’s Donnie by his purple ninja mask, and his wicket bo staff skills. In the 2003 animated series, Donatello is voiced by Sam Riegel.