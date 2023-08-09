Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2003

Cast
Leonardo
In nearly every version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Leo (the oldest of the foursome) is understood to be the leader of the group. His calm, rational way of thinking and his dedication to improving his ninja skills make him the voice of reason for the rest of the crew - although he and Raphael certainly but heads sometimes. Leo is known for his signature blue ninja mask and being seriously skilled with the katana. In the 2003 animated series, Leo is voiced by Michael Sinterniklaas.
Raphael
Raphael, or Raph, is the second oldest brother of this ferocious foursome. He’s the hot head of the group, which means he’s always down for a fight - whether it’s with a new foe or his oldest bro, Leo! Although Leonardo and Raphael often butt-heads, at the end of the day they’re always brothers, and that’s what counts. You always know it’s Raph by his signature red ninja mask, and his twin sai sword skills! In the 2003 animated series, Raph is voiced by Greg Abbey.
Donatello
Donatello, or Donnie, is by far the smartest of this crime-fighting, turtle-tastic team! The second youngest brother, Donnie is always cooking up a new gadget for him and his brothers to fight forces of evil with. If the turtles are ever in a jam, they can count on Donnie to see the problem from all angles, and use his brain power to find the smartest solution, FAST. You always know it’s Donnie by his purple ninja mask, and his wicket bo staff skills. In the 2003 animated series, Donatello is voiced by Sam Riegel.
Michelangelo
Mikey, or Michelangelo, is the youngest of the TMNT crew. He’s a natural born prankster, a lover of comic books, and always good for a laugh. In the 2003 animated series, Michelangelo sometimes disguises himself as a superhero called Turtle Titan. You can always tell it's Mikey by his signature orange ninja mask, and his mad nunchaku skills! In this version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Michelangelo is voiced by Wayne Grayson.
About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003)
The 2003 series is the second-ever animated series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While every version of TMNT can be traced back to the original comic series by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastmen, the 2003 series is more closely based on the comics than even the original animated series, which premiered in 1987. The 2003 series introduces the turtle brothers, Mikey, Leo, Donnie, and Raph, as a crime-fighting foursome living in New York City. The team battles many fearsome foes, including the Foot Clan (led by Shredder), and the Purple Dragons (led by Hun and mad-scientist Baxter Stockman.)