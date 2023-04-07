About The Legend of Korra

Headstrong and rebellious, Korra is on her quest to become a fully realized Avatar. She struggles to find balance, whether between tradition and modernity, the bending and non-bending world, or even just within herself. Korra leaves the safety of her home in the Southern Water Tribe for Republic City, where she begins airbending training with her spiritual mentor, Tenzin. Korra vows to fight the growing anti-bending revolution led by a masked man named Amon. But will she be able to stop Amon before he rises to power and makes his vision of a bending-free world a reality?