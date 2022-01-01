About Yes, Dear

Raising a family is tough, and it's double the trouble when you have TWO families to worry about! Nick@Nite welcomes 'Yes, Dear,' the show that follows Greg and Kim Warner as they struggle to be the perfect parents to their year-old son Sam. Things get more complicated when Kim's sister Christine, along with her husband Jimmy and two children, move into their guest-house. It's a battle of the parents, as the down-to-earth Jimmy and Christine try to teach worry-warts Greg and Kim about keeping calm, cool, and collected in the face of kid-craziness!