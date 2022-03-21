About Nickelodeon Slime Cup

Nickelodeon Slime Cup pairs pro-golfers, celebrities, and Nickelodeon's finest to compete in the wildest golf extravaganza you've ever seen! Kid competitors Tyler Wladis (The Fairly Odd Parents), Jaidyn Triplett (iCarly), Isaiah Crews (Side Hustle), and Kate Godfrey (Warped!) will lead the charge in a tee box tournament across six courses. Joining them are golf pros John Rahm, Lexi Thompson, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas, plus New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Terry Crews from America's Got Talent, and Nikki Bella from the WWE! They'll face-off in challenges based on hit shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender, PAW Patrol, Star Trek Prodigy, and SpongeBob SquarePants, all leading up to a final showdown at the Rose Bowl: The Unfairway! Hosts Gabby Green and Trevor Immelman are teeing it all off to bring you golf in a HOLE new way!