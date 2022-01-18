Big Nate Shorts: How to Annoy Your Older Sister 02/10/2022
Nate showcases all the creative ways he has come up with to mildly torture his older sister. All out of love, of course. What are siblings for?
Watching
05:02
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: Theater Antics
Nate thinks acting is a breeze but when Dee Dee gives him an unassuming part in her play as ‘The Seagull,’ she coaches Nate into immersing himself fully into the character to show him just how challenging acting can be.
01/18/2022
03:49
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: How to Pull a Proper Prank
Nate teaches his fans how to pull wild pranks in all facets of their lives! Pranking on Nate’s level isn’t for the faint of heart so buckle up and enjoy the ride.
01/18/2022
05:15
Big NateBig Nate: An Exclusive Sneak Peek
Get your first look at Big Nate and all his awesomeness, premiering February 17th!
01/29/2022
03:58
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: Never Bring a Hamster to Set
Nate, Teddy and Chad teach their audience how to make homemade ice-cream, but an ice-cream induced food coma may set loose a giant terror in the Wright household.
02/10/2022
04:15
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: Picture Day
After too many failed school picture days, Nate decides to take matters into his own hands and infiltrate the Yearbook Room.
02/10/2022
03:41
02/10/2022
03:19
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: Locker Makeover Day
It’s Locker Makeover Day at P.S. 38. Take a look inside Nate’s locker and all the wonders (and pranks) it holds.
02/04/2022
05:01
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: How to Get Ripped or Die Tryin'
Nate figures out how to pass gym class in an unconventional way with the help of his friends, and it has nothing to do with physical fitness.
02/04/2022
05:42
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: Spitsy’s Barking Lessons
Nate and Teddy attempt to turn Spitsy into a useful guard dog to protect him from bullies like Randy. There is no length they won't travel to inspire a ferocious bark in Spitsy.
01/27/2022