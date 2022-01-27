Big Nate Shorts: The Butt Cheeks Song 01/27/2022
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: The Butt Cheeks Song
When Nate can’t sleep, he asks Martin to sing him to sleep with a special lullaby.
01/27/2022
05:02
Big NateBig Nate Shorts: Theater Antics
Nate thinks acting is a breeze but when Dee Dee gives him an unassuming part in her play as ‘The Seagull,’ she coaches Nate into immersing himself fully into the character to show him just how challenging acting can be.
01/18/2022
03:49
Big NateBig Nate Shorts:How to Pull a Proper Prank
Nate teaches his fans how to pull wild pranks in all facets of their lives! Pranking on Nate’s level isn’t for the faint of heart so buckle up and enjoy the ride.
01/18/2022