Flying High Adventure
- Blaze and the Monster MachinesS7 E8 The Flying Contest
- 21m 15s
- Blaze and the Monster MachinesS4 E4 The Flying Lion
- 21m 59s
- PAW PatrolS5 E4 Pups Save a High Flying Skye/Pups Go for the Gold
- 23m 10s
- Top WingS1 E11 The Banana Bandits/Shirley's Rocket Adventure
- 22m 31s
- Top WingS1 E8 Chicks on the Loose/Rod's Dream of Flying
- 22m 31s
- PAW PatrolS4 E11 Pups Save Big Hairy/Pups Save a Flying Kitty
- 23m 10s
Mermaids and Magic
- Bubble GuppiesS6 E10 The Kingdom of Sleepwell!
- 22m 29s
- The Adventures of PaddingtonS1 E3 Paddington and the Magic Trick/Paddington and Poor Mr. Curry
- 20m 59s
- Bubble GuppiesS5 E1 The New Guppy!
- 22m 30s
- Blaze and the Monster MachinesS4 E18 Blaze and the Magic Genie
- 22m 34s
- PAW PatrolS2 E13 PAW Patrol: Pups Save a Mer-Pup
- 23m 10s
- Team UmizoomiS2 E12 The Legend of the Blue Mermaid
- 22m 59s
Ready for a Sing-a-Long? Best of Nick Jr. Songs!
READY? SET? SOLVE IT!
How well do you know PAW Patrol? Quiz yourself with this trivia challenge!
PLAY ALONG WITH YOUR NICK JR. PALS!
- Balloon Cartoon: Calming Meditation w/ Bubble Guppies!Bubble Guppies
- 10m 10s
- Spot the Difference #9 w/ Bubble Guppies!Bubble Guppies
- 7m 4s
- Spot the Difference #8 w/ PAW Patrol, Santiago & Peppa Pig!Peppa Pig
- 7m 2s
- Spot the Difference #7 with PAW Patrol Moto PupsPAW Patrol
- 7m 17s
- Know Your Nick Jr #2PAW Patrol
- 3m 12s
- Nick Jr. Costume Party: Bubble GuppiesBubble Guppies
- 3m 27s
C’MON, VÁMONOS!
Let’s explore all the Dora clips, games and full episodes together.
About Nick Jr.
Welcome to Nick Jr! The home of PAW Patrol, Dora, Peppa Pig, Rubble & Crew, Blaze & The Monster Machines, Baby Shark's Big Show, and so many more of your preschooler’s favorite shows! Kids can watch full episodes & videos, play games, and interact with their fave Nick Jr. characters on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Plus, preschoolers will discover educational and silly surprises as they learn and explore. C'mon, VAMONOS!