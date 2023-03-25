About Nick Jr.

Welcome to Nick Jr! The home of PAW Patrol, Dora, Peppa Pig, Rubble & Crew, Blaze & The Monster Machines, Baby Shark's Big Show, and so many more of your preschooler’s favorite shows! Kids can watch full episodes & videos, play games, and interact with their fave Nick Jr. characters on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Plus, preschoolers will discover educational and silly surprises as they learn and explore. C'mon, VAMONOS!